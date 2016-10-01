Ask the league: Should the Cowboys rest their starters or not?

AFC vice president of player of personnel: "I think you have to give the players the impression that we aren't going to take our foot off the gas pedal. You want them to prepare exactly the same as if they are going to play the whole game without telling them that they may only play in the first half or just a few series. Any player can get hurt in any NFL game, but my feeling is that you don't let Dak and Zeke take a mental break and fall into the trap of thinking that they won't play. If not, it becomes almost three weeks of inactivity when you add Week 17 to a bye week before finally the Divisional Round.