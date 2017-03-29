Ask 5: Who's biggest NFL draft riser since start of postseason?

A lot has transpired in the scouting world since Clemson pulled off that epic comeback win over Alabama in the national championship game. We've had all-star games, the NFL Scouting Combine and a plethora of pro days. While there are still some pro days remaining, as well as some upcoming private workouts, I think this is a good time to ask the following question: Which player has improved his draft stock the most since the season ended? I polled five NFL executives. Here are their answers.
Executive 1: Washington CB Kevin King
"Kevin King's height, length and ball skills show up on tape, but he was even better at the combine. He owned that event. It's hard to find corners with that combination of length and movement ability."
Executive 2: Temple LB Haason Reddick
"Reddick blew up the Senior Bowl and the combine. He showed his versatility to be used in a variety of roles. I'd say Kevin King was a close second."
Executive 3: King
"Kevin King is going to go in the first round. He killed it at the combine and his pro day was unbelievably impressive."
Executive 4: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
"McCaffrey really helped himself. He ran fast and showed there isn't anything he can't do for an offense."
Executive 5: Ole Miss TE Evan Engram
"He answered every concern people had about him. People questioned his blocking in the fall. Well, he goes to the Senior Bowl and shows tremendous improvement. Any questions about route running and speed were answered (at the combine). He's quietly put together the best spring of any prospect in the draft."
Summary: That's two votes for King and one apiece for Reddick, McCaffrey and Engram.
Conclusion: This is a good list of players. I think Reddick and King are both locks to go in the first round, and Engram has entered into the discussion. At worst, I think we'll see him go in the top 40 picks. One other player I'd throw in the mix: Kansas State edge rusher Jordan Willis. His combine testing was off the charts. He really boosted his stock following a very productive college career. I'd be very surprised if McCaffrey doesn't land in the top 20 of this draft. He is likely to be the second running back off the board.