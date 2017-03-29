Ask 5: Who's biggest NFL draft riser since start of postseason?

Conclusion: This is a good list of players. I think Reddick and King are both locks to go in the first round, and Engram has entered into the discussion. At worst, I think we'll see him go in the top 40 picks. One other player I'd throw in the mix: Kansas State edge rusher Jordan Willis. His combine testing was off the charts. He really boosted his stock following a very productive college career. I'd be very surprised if McCaffrey doesn't land in the top 20 of this draft. He is likely to be the second running back off the board.