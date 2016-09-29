Ask 5: Who's a better TE prospect, Jake Butt or O.J. Howard?

Last year's draft class wasn't very deep or talented at the tight end position. It's shaping up to be a much better class this year. The two marquee prospects at the position are Alabama's O.J. Howard and Michigan's Jake Butt (both seniors). Howard was grossly underused last fall before exploding in the national title game against Clemson. He's been more involved in the offense this season. Butt plays in Jim Harbaugh's tight end-friendly offense and has developed into an outstanding all-around player. We're still a long way off from the 2017 NFL Draft, but I wanted to take the pulse of some personnel executives to see how they would stack up these two talented tight ends. Who's the better pro prospect? I polled five executives. Here are their answers.