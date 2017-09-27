Ask 5: Which QB from 2016 NFL Draft do you prefer?

Now that we are almost at the quarter mark for the NFL season, I thought it would be a good time to check in on the sophomore quarterback class. Jared Goff is showing tremendous improvement this season, while Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott continue to impress. In fact, Goff and Prescott will meet on Sunday when the Rams visit the Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on FOX). If you had to choose one of these signal-callers to build your team around, which one would you pick? I reached out to five NFL personnel executives to get their thoughts on the subject. Here are their answers.