Ask 5: Which QB from 2016 NFL Draft do you prefer?

Sep 27, 2017
Now that we are almost at the quarter mark for the NFL season, I thought it would be a good time to check in on the sophomore quarterback class. Jared Goff is showing tremendous improvement this season, while Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott continue to impress. In fact, Goff and Prescott will meet on Sunday when the Rams visit the Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on FOX). If you had to choose one of these signal-callers to build your team around, which one would you pick? I reached out to five NFL personnel executives to get their thoughts on the subject. Here are their answers.

Executive 1:Dak Prescott
"I'd go with Dak Prescott. I love his toughness, leadership and ability to make plays off platform. He's a great player right now and he's only going to improve."

Executive 2: Prescott
"I'd rank them like this: Dak, Wentz and then Goff. Dak is the best thrower, runner and leader. Actually, I'd say Wentz and Dak have the same leadership qualities. Goff is playing well, but I think he's still a distant third to these two guys."

Executive 3:Carson Wentz
"I love Wentz. He has the best combination of football smarts, arm talent and athleticism."

Executive 4: Wentz
"Wentz would be my guy. Goff has the most arm talent but I'd still rank him third in this group. Dak is the best leader but he does benefit from playing behind that offensive line and he has the most skill talent around him. Wentz has the best combination of arm talent and leadership."

Executive 5: Wentz
"I really like all three of those guys (Goff, Wentz and Prescott) but I'd give the slight nod to Wentz."

Summary: That's 3 votes for Wentz and 2 for Prescott.

Conclusion: I spent a lot of time around the Rams during the preseason and it was easy to notice the improved talent around Goff. He finally has some targets that are capable of separating down the field, and he also has one of the best play callers in the league (head coach Sean McVay) orchestrating the Rams' offense. This has led to increased confidence for Goff, and he's playing outstanding football. Prescott continues to impress me with his poise and playmaking both inside and outside of the pocket.

However, if forced to choose only one of these quarterbacks to lead my team, I would still stick with my pre-draft ranking and select Wentz. I love his blend of arm strength, toughness and creativity. He's on his way to becoming a special player. I'm excited to watch all three of these guys continue to grow.

