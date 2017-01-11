Ask 5: Which player helped NFL draft stock most in bowl game?

Conclusion: It's hard to argue with any of the votes. I was blown away after watching the tape of Solomon Thomas against UNC. He was unbelievably explosive and disruptive. He took over a game the same way Aaron Donald can take over a game. I was at the Orange Bowl to witness Dalvin Cook's big day against Michigan. He ran through and around one of the elite defenses in college football. I was also at the Peach Bowl to watch Ryan Anderson deliver a game-changing pick-six against Washington. He followed that up with a very disruptive performance in the title game. I was a little surprised Watson didn't get a vote, although a couple of the executives mentioned him in their answers. I can't wait to dig into the tape of that game as I study this QB class.