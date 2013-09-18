Ask 5: EJ Manuel among most surprising rookies in 2013

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 07:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

The 2013 NFL Draft wasn't loaded with big-name prospects but it was one of the deeper pools of talent we've seen in the last decade. There was very little drop-off from the first to the second round and there were plenty of starting-caliber players still available in the middle rounds.

Many of these rookies have been thrust into the action and are playing key roles for their NFL teams. With that in mind, I reached out to five NFL executives to get their take on which rookies have surprised them with their play, and where they might have missed in their evaluations of these players coming out of college. Here are the results:

Executive No. 1: Bills QB EJ Manuel (Round 1, 16th overall)

"This one is easy to answer: E.J. Manuel. I thought the game would be too big for him. So far, it's not. He's way more poised than I ever imagined when I studied him at Florida State."

Executive No. 2: Bears OT Jordan Mills (Round 5, 163rd overall)

"Jordan Mills is playing much better than I anticipated. I didn't think he'd be ready to start and play well right away. He's been solid."

Executive No. 3: Bears OG Kyle Long (Round 1, 20th overall)

"It's very early but I've been very impressed by Kyle Long. I really liked him but he only played one year at Oregon. I thought he would need more time to develop. He's been very impressive and I think he could play any position on the line."

Executive No. 4: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (Round 1, 27th overall)

"I liked DeAndre Hopkins coming out but I am a bit surprised at how much production he's had right out of the gate. Generally, it takes time for these rookie receivers but he's burst onto the scene big time."

Executive No. 5: Patriots WR Aaron Dobson (Round 2, 59th overall)

"I was shocked at how poorly Aaron Dobson caught the ball the other night. I thought his hands were reliable on college tape. That was very surprising."

Verdict: The executives provided five different answers to this question. However, the Chicago Bears could be considered the winner of the poll because two of their rookies were chosen as pleasant surprises.

Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week

Buffalo Bills QB EJ Manuel is among five standout rookies from Week 2 up for Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week honors. Read up on this week's nominees and then cast your vote. Vote ...

Conclusion: Every executive made a point to mention how early we are in the process. Things can change very quickly in this league and a rookie can go from "flavor of the month" to "what's wrong with him?" status in a matter of weeks.

Personally, I've been most surprised by the play of Manuel. I listed him as my second quarterback (behind Geno Smith) in the 2013 NFL Draft but I had him valued outside of the first round. I thought he struggled against pressure and he needed time to develop as a pure passer. He's been much better than I anticipated, and it looks as though the Bills might finally have their franchise quarterback in place.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs leaving rookie year 'in the past'

Henry Ruggs III and his blinding speed had Raiders rooters excited in 2020, but the Alabama product fell short of expectations. Now, Ruggs is ready to leave his rookie campaign behind him and "assume a bigger role."
news

Back to Boston: Former NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Former Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets receiver Chris Hogan has made the Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons 25-man roster. 
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the quarterbacks who performed the best under pressure in 2020. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers made the list, as you'd expect, but there's a surprise at the top.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW