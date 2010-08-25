Asiodu added, but not to replace special-teams captain Evans

Notes: Payton said he expects his starters to play the whole first half and possibly some of the third quarter against the Chargers. Patrick Ramsey likely will see the majority of the action at quarterback after Drew Brees leaves the game. Chase Daniel, who is competing with Ramsey to be Brees' backup, played for most the Saints' second preseason game, against the Houston Texans last weekend. ... Payton said the move to trim the roster from 80 to 76 early stemmed in part from the decision to scale back practices to once per day, meaning fewer practice snaps for each player. The roster must be trimmmed to 75 by Aug. 31 and to 53 by Sept. 4. ... Starting CB Tracy Porter returned to practice after missing a day with a sore knee. FS Darren Sharper (left knee) and LB Clint Ingram (left knee) haven't practiced since training camp opened. Rookie TE Jimmy Graham and second-year LB Stanley Arnoux sat out with right ankle sprains.