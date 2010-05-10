Aside from Locker, top talent for 2011 draft could be on defense

1. Jake Locker, Washington, QB: Locker is an athletic quarterback being groomed in a pro-style scheme under Steve Sarkisian. He made dramatic strides last season, and his continued development as a pocket passer gives him the best chance of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011. With his physical tools, running ability and intangibles, Locker is shaping up to be the kind of franchise quarterback scouts covet at the top of the board, and would be a natural fit in any style of offense.