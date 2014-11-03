Asiata, West unlikely RB committee leaders of Week 9

West clearly out-performed Tate (which isn't saying much) and finished with 15 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown reception proving as the better fantasy play. Reports earlier in the week from coach Mike Pettine implied that Cleveland wants to get their talented rookie more involved and that was very apparent in Week 9. West might have been left for dead in fantasy after receiving a healthy inactive tag in Week 6, but that designation seems like it's done nothing but motivate him. He needs to be owned in all leagues and might even become the Browns lead back sooner than later. He seems to be improving both in pass protection and as a runner as his rookie season wears on and he should continue to see increased opportunities as long as he performs well. As for Isaiah Crowell, he was relegated exclusively to special teams duty but is still worth a stash in deeper leagues.