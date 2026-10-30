Ashton Jeanty vs. Jets: Raiders RB, Gang Green defenders in war of words ahead of Week 8 game
The Las Vegas Raiders' rushing attack has struggled mightily to find the tracks this season, but running back Ashton Jeanty views the New York Jets as the perfect opponent to change things.
“Couple of guys out there that don’t really want to tackle, but I’m not going to say names,” Jeanty said Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. “I think we can definitely get the run game going. Get back on track and just really get after these guys.”
The Raiders rank 31st in the NFL in rushing, averaging 74.7 yards rushing per game, ahead of only Green Bay. As with last year, Jeanty has found few holes and created little for himself. The former first-round pick is averaging 3.1 yards per carry this season. During Las Vegas’s four-game losing skid, Jeanty’s average has dipped to 2.8 YPC, and he has just one rushing score on the season. He had just 15 yards on eight carries against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Jeanty’s comments caught the attention of Jets players ahead of their Week 8 matchup.
“Yeah, saw it, heard it,” linebacker Demario Davis said Thursday, via the Associated Press. “I actually have no comment to that, specifically. I think that as a defense as a whole, our best football is in front of us and we’re looking forward to putting that on display this week. It’s a great opportunity this Sunday to play our best football.”
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The Jets defense ranks 13th in points per game (21.4), ninth in yards per game allowed (315.4), and fifth in yards per play (4.9) and pass yards per game (187.7), but is 24th in rush yards per game allowed (127.7).
“Of course, whenever our name is brought up, whether it be by an opponent or a past opponent, it catches our eye,” safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “But the way that I operate, I go out there and play (with) 110% effort no matter who I’m playing against, no matter what they said.
“Obviously, certain things can add a little more fuel to the fire, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to go out there and do my job. And I feel like most of the guys in this locker room operate in that same fashion.”
Last week, Gang Green allowed a winless Dolphins squad to run all over them, to the tune of 156 yards and two scores, with 103 yards and one TD coming from running back Ollie Gordon II.
Jeanty plans to replicate that experience for the Jets.
“I mean, it’s called bulletin board material, you know?” Davis said. “It’s nothing other than that. I’m big on the game is played inside the white lines.”
The Jets sit at 2-5 and are attempting to avoid their second three-game losing streak of the season.