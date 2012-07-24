Asante Samuel vs. Nnamdi Asomugha: Eagles pick right guy?

Asomugha is one of the best bump-and-run corners in the game, but some of the conversation regarding his ability to shut down half of the field has been overblown in my opinion. In Oakland, he played extensively at right cornerback, placing him on the quarterback's blind side (the overwhelming majority of quarterbacks are right-handed) and routinely against the opponent's "X" receiver. With most teams placing their No. 1 receiver at flanker, Asomugha didn't match up consistently against the opponent's top target. To his credit, Asomugha took on more responsibility during his final season as a Raider (he would occasionally flip sides or play in the slot to take on the best wideout) and moved around during his debut season in Philadelphia to show his versatility in coverage. However, he didn't snuff out elite receivers like many anticipated heading into last season, and quarterbacks didn't necessarily shy away from throwing the ball in his direction.