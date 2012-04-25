Asante Samuel traded from Eagles to Falcons, takes 3-year deal

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 06:35 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles traded cornerback Asante Samuel to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this week's NFL draft.

Rosenthal: Falcons all in at CB

The Falcons' acquisition of Asante Samuel, shows how teams are trying to compete in the new NFL, Gregg Rosenthal writes. More ...

As part of the trade, Samuel and the Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"We are pleased to be able to add a player of Asante's caliber to our roster," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement released by the team. "Asante has established himself as a very productive player during his career. He is a proven player in this league and we feel that this move upgrades the talent of our roster and improves our football team."

Samuel had to rework the final two years of his existing contract -- which weren't guaranteed in the first place -- before the deal could be finished. Samuel was set to make $21.5 million over the next two seasons, and he would count for more than $8 million against the salary cap.

The Falcons emerged as one of the teams interested in Samuel on Tuesday, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi, and quarterback Matt Ryan spoke glowingly of the cornerback.

"As far as Asante Samuel, I can only speak for having played against him a number of times, and I know that's he's been extremely difficult to play against and has done a great job against us when we've played him in the past," Ryan said.

Samuel, 31, had three interceptions for the Eagles last season. He has made four Pro Bowls in his career and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2007.

