Asante Samuel likely to be traded by Eagles before draft

Published: Apr 23, 2012 at 02:32 PM

There is a very high probability that the Philadelphia Eagles will trade four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel this week, league sources said Monday.

Brooks: Mock Draft 6.0

Bucky Brooks takes his latest stab at projecting the first round. Michael Floyd joins Justin Blackmon in the top 10. More ...

The Eagles have been shopping Samuel since last year. Now that the team has come to terms with the fact it won't receive much for him, a deal is expected to be done by the 2012 NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

Whatever happens, Samuel's hefty contract, in which he's owed $21.5 million over the next two seasons, likely will have to be adjusted. He will count for more than $8 million against the salary cap, which is among the factors that reportedly dissuaded teams from trading for him.

The Philadelphia Daily News reported in March that Samuel, 31, might be interested in reducing his salary in order to make a trade possible.

The Eagles are talking to several teams, one of which is the Falcons, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Tuesday. The key is Samuels must take a reduction in his deal, the source told Lombardi.

Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan said Samuel, who had 30 tackles and three interceptions in 2011, has been a difficult opponent.

"As far as Asante Samuel, I can only speak for having played against him a number of times and I know that's he's been extremely difficult to play against and has done a great job against us when we've played him in the past," Ryan said.

The Denver Post reported earlier this month that the Eagles received two offers for Samuel from the Denver Broncos, one in which Philadelphia would receive a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick and the other in which the team would acquire an unnamed player.

The Tennessee Titans also have been interested in Samuel.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW