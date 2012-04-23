Asante Samuel likely to be traded by Eagles before draft

There is a very high probability that the Philadelphia Eagles will trade four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel this week, league sources said Monday.
Brooks: Mock Draft 6.0
Bucky Brooks takes his latest stab at projecting the first round. Michael Floyd joins Justin Blackmon in the top 10. More ...
The Eagles have been shopping Samuel since last year. Now that the team has come to terms with the fact it won't receive much for him, a deal is expected to be done by the 2012 NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.
Whatever happens, Samuel's hefty contract, in which he's owed $21.5 million over the next two seasons, likely will have to be adjusted. He will count for more than $8 million against the salary cap, which is among the factors that reportedly dissuaded teams from trading for him.
The Philadelphia Daily News reported in March that Samuel, 31, might be interested in reducing his salary in order to make a trade possible.
The Eagles are talking to several teams, one of which is the Falcons, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Tuesday. The key is Samuels must take a reduction in his deal, the source told Lombardi.
"As far as Asante Samuel, I can only speak for having played against him a number of times and I know that's he's been extremely difficult to play against and has done a great job against us when we've played him in the past," Ryan said.
The Denver Post reported earlier this month that the Eagles received two offers for Samuel from the Denver Broncos, one in which Philadelphia would receive a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick and the other in which the team would acquire an unnamed player.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.