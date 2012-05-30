Analysis

Asante Samuel brings welcome swagger to Atlanta Falcons

Published: May 30, 2012 at 07:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Aditi_Kinkhabwala_1400x1000
Aditi Kinkhabwala

NFL Media Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Somewhere on the Atlanta Falcons' practice field, between where Asante Samuel pounded his chest and yelled "Deuce! Deuce!" and where Sean Weatherspoon yelled back "How you doing?", Matt Ryan looked at the ground. And tamped down a teeny, tiny smile.

No, Ryan was not happy about getting picked off in the final 15 minutes of Atlanta's first full-team offseason practice. And yes, Ryan has heard Weatherspoon, the Falcons' third-year linebacker, jaw it up before. But this was Samuel. This was "oomph." This is just the kind of swagger the Falcons want.

"Asante got lucky today," Ryan said later, openly grinning this time, following the Falcons' first OTA session.

These Falcons are coming off as disappointing a 10-win season as a 10-win season can be. Ryan has yet to win a playoff game, the 10 wins were three less than the year before and somehow, Atlanta is flying under the radar in the NFC South. Enter Samuel, who may have come out of the womb confident. He's loud, his mouth is constantly moving, he's a ceaseless whirl of energy and everything he does is competitive.

"He's fun to be around," Ryan said.

"We definitely need his confidence," Weatherspoon said.

"You can see the first day: It's going to be a lot of fun," said cornerback Dunta Robinson, who ostensibly is competing with Samuel for playing time.

The specifics of who plays where (and when) have yet to be hammered out. Coach Mike Smith was purposefully vague Tuesday, noting that Samuel played at left corner and right corner before adding that he allows Atlanta "a lot of flexibility."

Samuel, of course, was operating under no such rules of diplomacy. So when he was asked, point blank, if he had a preference, he said, "You know I have a preference. I'm a left corner." It's a right-handed league, that's the quarterback's favorite side, and Samuel wants to be "where the ball is coming."

In all fairness, though, before he said any of that, he promised, "I'll do anything to help my team."

Samuel is here, and not in Philadelphia, because he, Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie made for one too many Eagles corners. The Falcons have two incumbent corners too, in Robinson and Brent Grimes. Still, this is a better fit, Samuel said, and not in the least because the Falcons expect to play sub packages (like a nickel with three corners) more often than their base defense. Robinson has said he'd like to play the slot corner, inside, and after Samuel's two-interception first day (his second pick was against John Parker Wilson), Robinson said, "I think having three corners, three very good corners, is a good problem to have."

Jeremiah: Gronk gets the gold

Daniel Jeremiah's NFL Podium Awards continue with a look at tight ends. One man stands head-and-shoulders above the rest. More ...

Problems are not dwelled on in May. It's the month of freshness and new pages -- a time when a player like Samuel says things like, "I'm loving it." Thing is, the Falcons, so far, are loving him back. They laughed when he struck poses, they hooted when he demanded Ryan throw the ball his way and give him some action and they joined in when he tried harassing the offense.

"Yeah, yeah, I've heard that for four years," Ryan said, with mock annoyance, referring to the times that he faced Samuel as an Eagle and a foe. "It's not new."

And yet, there is a sense of renewed vigor at the Falcons' facility, from the two new coordinators (Dirk Koetter on offense, Mike Nolan on defense) to the new coat of paint upstairs. Samuel and his energy are certainly part of that, and part of keeping this team from getting tight. Sure, Samuel's one player, but he's one with a big personality. Weatherspoon glowingly looked at him Tuesday and said, "He'll probably wear the yellow jacket one day."

Nine years and 45 interceptions into his career, the 31-year-old Samuel isn't thinking about retirement anytime soon. He definitely wanted out of Philadelphia. And there's definitely still a smidgen of bitterness, one he didn't bother hiding when he said, "They say the Eagles, they can run more defenses without me there, whatever that means." But he also, very seriously, said no, being traded for a mere seventh-round pick (translation: an Atlanta thievery) will not be a chip for him to wear on his shoulder. And he repeatedly talked about how the Falcons have embraced him and appreciate him.

"I'm over here to run however many defenses they need me to run and make the plays they need me to make," he said. "I'm happy."

So are his teammates. Including Ryan. Or, maybe, especially Ryan. After all, he doesn't have to face Samuel outside the practice field anymore.

Follow Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter @AKinkhabwala

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The 2023 International Series will feature three games in London and two in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced five designated teams scheduled to play in those games, but who should oppose them? Eric Edholm proposes five enticing matchups.

news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities

With the Divisional Round kicking off this weekend, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

news

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece.

news

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

Which NFL teams are in need of a quarterback? Which big-name signal-callers could be on the move in the coming months? And what's going on with one of the game's most electrifying players? Marc Sessler previews the 2023 offseason QB market.

news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

Marc Ross examines which first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Packers QB Jordan Love stand?

news

NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections

The 2022 NFL Draft had a decidedly defensive feel, with five straight defenders selected right off the bat. So, with one regular season in the books, who performed the best? Kevin Patra provides his Defensive All-Rookie Team.

news

Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, David Carr selects his Offensive All-Rookie Team. Will Brock Purdy or Kenny Pickett earn the QB spot? Who else makes the list?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop

In his Divisional Round Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus ranks the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, plus the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady offered no timeline for a decision on what lies ahead, but Monday night's loss to the Cowboys played out like a microcosm of the season now behind him, writes Judy Battista.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 23 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Buccaneers hold 19th selection

The top 23 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

The weekend portion of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Though some folks certainly enjoyed it more than others ... Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers of Saturday and Sunday.

news

The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the biggest immediate question for the eight teams that have secured a spot in the Divisional Round and the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE