Asante Samuel brings welcome swagger to Atlanta Falcons

Samuel is here, and not in Philadelphia, because he, Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie made for one too many Eagles corners. The Falcons have two incumbent corners too, in Robinson and Brent Grimes. Still, this is a better fit, Samuel said, and not in the least because the Falcons expect to play sub packages (like a nickel with three corners) more often than their base defense. Robinson has said he'd like to play the slot corner, inside, and after Samuel's two-interception first day (his second pick was against John Parker Wilson), Robinson said, "I think having three corners, three very good corners, is a good problem to have."