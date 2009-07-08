As tight end position evolves, Gonzalez continues to excel

The most prolific tight end in league history belongs at the top of this list. The nine-time Pro Bowler led all tight ends in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,058) and touchdowns (10) last season, and he continues to be the standard for the position. A precise route runner with exceptional hands, Gonzalez is a dominant playmaker over the middle of the field. Although he isn't considered a speed merchant at this stage of his career, he still made 10 receptions over 20 yards last season while facing a steady diet of bracket or double coverage. In addition, the 12-year pro topped the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season and the fourth time in his illustrious career. With no other tight ends able to match his production or consistency, Gonzalez unquestionably remains the best at his position.