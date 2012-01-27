As Senior Bowl practice winds down, some players stand out

» Nebraska CB Alfonzo Dennard left scouts with more questions than answers with his disappointing play this week. Regarded as a potential first-round pick prior to the week, Dennard struggled in coverage. He didn't look comfortable playing man-to-man from depth, and his inexperience with "off" technique leads to questions about his ability in a zone-based system. Scouts are also concerned about Dennard's top-end speed after watching him give up deep balls in press coverage. He was unable to run stride for stride with speedsters, which makes it critical for him to win at the line of scrimmage with his physicality. (Dennard eventually pulled out of Saturday's game with a hip flexor injury.) With less than a month to prepare for the combine, Dennard must tighten up his technique before his big day in front of scouts.