CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Say this about these Baltimore Ravens: They are not short on players and coaches willing to shoulder the blame.

What there doesn't appear to be is someone with any legitimate answers on how to end an embarrassing slide that has the Ravens confronting also-ran status before Thanksgiving.

Think about that for a second. The Ravens, who had legitimate playoff aspirations and were 4-1 a little over a month ago, are suddenly playing out the string, because they still haven't figured out how to avoid beating themselves. The only thing this team does consistently is screw up.

The Ravens probably should have beaten the also mistaken-prone Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Instead, they lost 35-33, with their sixth straight defeat featuring the same fatal flaws: turnovers (four of them), defensive breakdowns, ill-timed penalties and mistakes.

Yet the new wrinkle in a season gone woefully wrong came in the final two minutes, with some curious decision-making by first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

"They're all tough," Minter said following a game where his defense couldn't get a stop late and his offense failed to mount a game-winning drive. "The last two weeks, our team has battled their butts off and put the team in position to have a chance to win. We haven't gotten it done, and so again, you're going to look back."

Minter will see -- or be reminded -- that the Ravens had the ball on their own 22-yard line with 1:38 to play trailing by two. They had all three timeouts, so time shouldn't have been an issue.

When Minter declined an illegal use of hands penalty and stuck with Jacoby Brissett's 9-yard completion to Mark Andrews, the Ravens faced a second-and-1 on their own 31 with 90 seconds remaining. By the time Brissett dropped back on first-and-10 from Baltimore's 32, there were 36 seconds to go.

Brissett, who played a strong game to that point, ran around to avoid pressure and threw the ball up for grabs toward the far sideline. Panthers cornerback Will Lee III, who had position on wide receiver Rashod Bateman, deflected it, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson corralled the interception to seal the Panthers' win.

It was a mistake by Brissett, who should have just thrown it away. He acknowledged as much after the game.

"I was trying to get it out of bounds," Brissett said. "Did a poor job of that."

Still, Minter did his veteran quarterback no favors on the sequence before the interception. Shouldn't he have accepted the penalty instead of letting Andrews' completion stand? Shouldn't he have taken his first timeout after Brissett was sacked on first down? Shouldn't he have at least taken the second timeout after Brissett picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1?

Here's what's indisputable: After declining the penalty, the Ravens ran three plays and gained all of one yard while using one timeout and eating 54 seconds off the clock. Huh?

"I considered taking the penalty, (but it's) second-and-1," Minter said when asked about his late-game clock management. "The field position was a 4-or 5-yard difference, and then the second-and-1, normally that's a better situation to be in. Right after the fourth down, I certainly considered banging a timeout. They didn't have one of their really good rushers on the field, and I wanted to kind of keep him there. But obviously in hindsight, I could have banged a timeout there and calmed it down a little bit."

Minter seemed more annoyed at himself for his defensive play calling on the Panthers' final full drive. The Ravens, in the latest swing during a wild game that featured seven lead changes, took a 33-32 lead with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter on running back Derrick Henry's 15-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers answered with kicker Ryan Fitzgerald's go-ahead 37-yard field goal. On the drive, the Ravens defense allowed Carolina to convert on third-and-5 and third-and-6, when a stop on either play could have gone a long way toward putting away the game.

"It was just a poor job by me, and that's what it was," Minter said. "It's my responsibility to put us in the best position. We ended up in a couple of third downs. One time you felt like you had good coverage, but whatever happened, happened. Second time, I wish I would have put them in a better situation, so it's on me."

Asked why he put it on himself, Minter said, "I'm the head coach, and I'm calling the plays on defense."

Beyond a first-series safety by edge rusher Mike Green and an end zone interception by cornerback T.J. Tampa that kept the Ravens within a score in the third quarter, the Ravens' defense wasn't good. It allowed 378 yards of total offense and 5.6 yards per play.

Yet two of the defensive leaders said the blame shouldn't go to Minter.

"I appreciate the sentiment, but I mean, it's not on him" safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I think Jesse has been great so far, honestly, as a leader, as a coach. It's up to us as players to go out there and play well, and (I'm) not going to put that on him. That's what he should say, quote unquote, but that's not on him. That's just him being a leader. I think guys in the locker room know we have to just play better."

Hamilton expanded further on the defensive issues, particularly in the middle of the field, saying the Ravens have "trust" issues and aren't on the same page.

"I really don't know what it is at this point, honestly," Hamilton said. "I wish I could give you a better answer, but we're at where we're at, and it's nobody else's fault but ours. Not going to put that on Jesse."

Linebacker Roquan Smith agreed with Hamilton, saying the defense is in the right positions, but players aren't doing their jobs.

"I thought we were in some really good calls," Smith said. "It just boils down to us doing our job. I know that's been the story all season. … I think there's no other way to think about it outside of the game of football is simple. I've heard someone say it's not rocket science, it's just football. "

Asked why it keeps happening, Smith said, "If I had that answer man …"

Minter hasn't found the answers, either, and he's looked extremely frustrated in recent weeks as the problems -- and losses -- have mounted.

At the very least, his hiring after John Harbaugh was unceremoniously fired was supposed to improve the team's defense. It hasn't. The Ravens don't do anything well defensively, and that was on full display Sunday, when they let quarterback Bryce Young pass the Panthers down the field at times, and Chuba Hubbard run Carolina down the field at others.

It also hasn't curtailed the self-inflicted wounds and late-game collapses. It hasn't reduced the penalties. It feels like all of those things are getting worse. The Ravens' minus-7 turnover ratio is one of the worst in the league. They've also been one of the league's most penalized teams all season.

Minter's signature catchphrase all summer was "be at your best when your best is required." In the third and fourth quarters this season, the Ravens have been outscored 169-71.

"I've told you everything I can tell you," Hamilton said. "You've asked all the questions you can ask to this point. I'm sure it's tough to come up with new questions at this point, and it's tough to come up with new answers. We're at where we're at."

Which is last place in the AFC North, losers of six straight games and with a coach experiencing an absolute nightmare in his first year of a dream job. Even when Minter pushed the right button, like he did in inserting wide receiver Devontez Walker at kick returner, the punt return situation became an impediment to winning.

Walker returned a kick for an 86-yard score in the second quarter, yet punt returner LaJohntay Wester fumbled twice, once leading to a loss of possession and a Panthers touchdown and the other forcing Baltimore to start a drive at the 1. Until the second half Sunday, Minter stuck with Wester despite questionable decision-making.

"We're certainly going to have to look at that," Minter said.

A strong case could be made that it should already have been looked at and changed. Instead, it contributed to another loss Sunday. So did defensive breakdowns and Minter's late-game clock management.

Just think of Minter's past six days. On Monday, his new team was beaten on "Monday Night Football" by the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, where Minter served as defensive coordinator for the last two years. On Wednesday, Ravens veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey said on his podcast that Baltimore is the best at "making criminals," creating a distraction and strengthening the narrative that the Ravens lack veteran leadership.

On Thursday, Minter strode to the podium and announced that Humphrey was sent home and wouldn't play Sunday. And then on Sunday, the Ravens again lost a game they probably had no business losing because of breakdowns in all three phases.

By late Sunday afternoon, it was clear: The Ravens aren't a good football team, and Minter hasn't been able to do anything to stop their slide.

"I appreciate Coach stepping up and saying that, but at the same time, it's a grown men's league," said Henry, who cleared concussion protocol after getting tested following his fourth-quarter touchdown. " We have to go out there and make plays and do our job. We didn't do that well enough to win today."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.