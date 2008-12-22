As playoffs near, the picture changes from moment to moment

Tennessee became the first team to have more than 300 yards of total offense against Pittsburgh (323). … San Diego has won 13 straight games in December. … Two teams with winning records, Arizona and Denver, have allowed more points than they've scored. … Isaac Bruce became the fifth player in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes -- and he reached the milestone against St. Louis, the team that drafted him and for whom he played 14 seasons. ... Andre Johnson, the NFL's leading receiver, was held to two catches for 19 yards against Oakland (a tribute to Raiders CB Nnamdi Asomugha). … Jamal Lewis became the fifth active player to reach 10,000 yards rushing (joining Edgerrin James, LaDainian Tomlinson, Fred Taylor, and Warrick Dunn). … Brett Favre was sacked four times and threw two interceptions in the Jets' loss at Seattle. … Cedric Benson ran for 171 yards for the Bengals on Sunday, a career high. Benson was cut by the Bears in the offseason and was on the street for most of the season. … Minnesota outgained Atlanta by 128 yards and had a 5:55 advantage in time of possession, but lost four of its seven fumbles. … New England has scored 96 points in its last two games, and leads the AFC in scoring with 397 points. The success of Matt Cassel and the Patriots is really one of the biggest stories of the year.