As more teams split carries, these five backs stand above the rest

His stellar first season in Atlanta will lead some to peg him as a one-year wonder, but those who closely examine his game see a burgeoning star taking advantage of his opportunity to be a feature back. After averaging an impressive 5.5 yards per carry in a reserve role with the Chargers, Turner broke out for 1,699 rushing yards last season and earned a Pro Bowl nod. The hard-nosed workhorse excels at running between the tackles, but, with 11 carries over 20 yards, also possesses the ability to bust a long run. Turner will have to display the consistency of others on this list to remain among the elite, but his outstanding debut with the Falcons has put him in the conversation.