As former Viking enters Hall, current Viking paces group of top linemen

The five-time Pro Bowler is unquestionably the premier guard in the game today. A masterful technician with exceptional strength and power, Hutchinson is seemingly flawless as a blocker. The eight-year veteran is an overpowering force at the point of attack and his ability to create seams has paved the way for two record-breaking runners (Shaun Alexander and Adrian Peterson) during his career. In pass protection, Hutchinson shows good patience and hand skills while dealing with skilled interior rushers. Though he currently plays for a Vikings' team that operates as a run-first unit, Hutchinson still displays the outstanding pass protection skills and talent that stood out during his days with the Seahawks. With a game that doesn't feature any distinguishable holes, Hutchinson deservedly ranks as the top blocker in the league.