As draft nears, free agency still offers options for teams in need

Sharper joined the New Orleans Saints last season, and helped them win a Super Bowl. Now, he is a man with a ring but no team. Since the end of the season, Sharper underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, which could be a discouraging factor for some potential employers. But the expectation is that he'll fully recover and be able to play again. Sharper's bigger drawback, though, is something that can't be corrected by surgery: He is 34. Although he tied for the league lead with nine interceptions last season and is a perfect fit for Gregg Williams' scheme, the Saints seem to have concluded that Sharper is too old for any sort of major contractual commitment because their focus is on the future rather than on rewarding past contributions. With the rest of the league apparently sharing that perspective, Sharper isn't likely to draw any interest until after teams looking for safety help see where they are following the draft.