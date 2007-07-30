As camp opens, Portis tries to escape the sting of a lost year

In a wide-ranging session with reporters, Portis said he became complacent last year because of football burnout, that he's settled his differences with assistant coach Al Saunders, that he's happy to share at least some of the rushing load with Ladell Betts, that he still doesn't want to play in preseason games, and that he's looking forward to retirement in five or six years, when, as he put it: "I can do whatever I want, say whatever I want."