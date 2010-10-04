As Bradford proves worth, other QBs in jeopardy of losing jobs

The Steelers lost Sunday, but Ben Roethlisberger returns to lead a team that went 3-1 in his absence. The running game, which had been missing since the Willie Parker/Jerome Bettis era, has been rebuilt while Roethlisberger was gone. For the first four games of the season, the first-down calls on offense told the story -- 61 runs to 24 passes. Teams knew the Steelers would run the ball a lot on first down without Roethlisberger, and they did 72 percent of the time and still managed 5.1 yards per rush. The average will be even better with the threat of Roethlisberger and the passing game.