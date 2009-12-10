As Bengals and Vikings square off, coordinators take center stage

The bad part for the Steelers is that the low-profile Polamalu wasn't updating his shaky return status for dramatic effect. I spoke with a former teammate this week who said the eclectic Polamalu is the type of guy who will try every remedy, treatment and consult with every person possible to get back on the field and he's sure Polamalu has. If Pittsburgh's shaky secondary is going to get better, it is going to have to come from some of the players who haven't been handling their business, because the remedy doesn't look like it's coming in the form of Polamalu.