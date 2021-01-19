Arthur Smith ready to attempt Falcons turnaround with 'terrific' Matt Ryan

Arthur Smith is beginning his tenure as a first-time head coach in Atlanta, where he's joining a team featuring a franchise quarterback.

That same franchise is in a bit of limbo at the position because of its standing. Atlanta has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons despite not having any questions under center, and with the team far from the postseason after finishing 4-12 and firing its general manager and head coach, some have wondered whether a parting of ways is ahead between Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Smith made one thing clear during his introductory press conference Tuesday: He and the organization need some time to determine how they see the future everywhere, including at quarterback.

"There's a long process ahead of us as we evaluate this offense," Smith said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Jason Butt. "... Matt Ryan has been a terrific quarterback."

In the four seasons since Ryan won the league's Most Valuable Player award and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance, the quarterback has been steady, posing a passer rating of 91 or better in each of his campaigns. Ryan has proven his generous contract valuable in his play, but the Falcons are at a turning point that could include finding a replacement for the 35-year-old.

Ryan's contract isn't the easiest to move, as it carries a dead cap number of $26.5 million for 2022. But in 2023, Ryan's dead cap number drops drastically to a mere $8.6 million in the final year of his deal. That season is still two years away, yet it makes for a potential out for the Falcons, if they can find his replacement before then.

Smith is coming off a two-year stretch in which he called an offense quarterbacked by Ryan Tannehill﻿, who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and followed that up by posting a passer rating of 106.5 in leading the Titans to an 11-5 finish and playoff appearance. Smith gained valuable experience working in Tennessee and directing Tannehill's career revival, but doesn't necessarily believe he'll employ the exact same approach with Ryan.

"(Matt) is a great leader and obviously there's a lot of things he can do, but I don't get into comparisons because we did something with Ryan," Smith said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. "It doesn't mean we're going to do the same things with Matt.