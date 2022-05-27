Around the NFL

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

Published: May 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

"Once again we find ourselves in the unbearable sadness of mass casualty events involving military-grade weapons across our country," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement, "and my heart aches for all the victims, their loved ones and the many who witnessed these horrible events who will be burdened by those memories for years.

"Given the acute and growing mental health crisis in our country, the need for the government, business, philanthropy and nonprofits to all play a role in addressing it cannot be overstated. I was heartened by the recent commitment to mental health services in Georgia by our statewide leadership. That bi-partisan effort on a shared issue should be applauded and replicated -- these challenges affect everyone. regardless of which side of the aisle they sit on.

"It is my fervent hope that, in the same spirit of cooperation, our leaders will earnestly seek common ground on sensible gun reforms that will make these heartbreaking tragedies far less common and less devastating in our communities."

Twenty-one people, including 19 children, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. 10 people were killed by a gunman at a grocery store in Buffalo on May 14.

Sandy Hook Promise is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is "to end school shootings and create a culture change that prevents violence and other harmful acts that hurt children."

The HAVI is an organization that "fosters hospital and community collaborations to advance equitable, trauma-informed care and violence intervention and prevention programs."

