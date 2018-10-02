Arthur Blank 'concerned' about Falcons' 1-3 start

Up next for the Falcons is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are seventh in the league in yards per game (411), but limped to an ugly finish on Sunday night in a 26-14 loss to Baltimore. Pittsburgh's offense has been difficult to predict in an up-and-down first four weeks. Many in the Steel City are concerned by the unit's relatively slow start, considering its talent. Most would expect another shootout for the Falcons -- perhaps one they could win -- but that isn't a winning formula in the long run.