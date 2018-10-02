Around the NFL

Arthur Blank 'concerned' about Falcons' 1-3 start

Published: Oct 02, 2018 at 10:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2018 with the expectation of contending for not only the division crown, but the NFC title.

A 1-3 start isn't the best way to approach that.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank knows this and isn't bashful about his feelings concerning his last-place team, especially after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

"Well, I am concerned about a 1-3 start," Blank told ESPN on Tuesday. "I don't know anyone who would say that's where we had planned on being or that's where we had hoped to be, but we are 1-3."

Facts are facts, but if there's a silver lining, each of Atlanta's losses has been by one score or less. The optimist views that as a Falcons team that just keeps getting bad breaks. But a pessimist (or maybe a realist) sees a team that can't win close games.

Back to the positives: After struggling to cobble together just 12 points in Week 1, the Falcons have put up 31 or more points in each of their last three games, thanks to the league's No. 7 passing offense. The downside is, of course, the defense not holding up its end of the bargain. Atlanta is 28th in the league in total yards allowed per game at 403.

Much of that is due to three key injuries sustained early in the season: Keanu Neal (ACL, out for year), Deion Jones (foot surgery, out until at least Week 11) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles, out for year).

"This is not excuses, but reality is reality," Blank said of the injuries. "We've had some very difficult injuries to really good players. All three of the players, people talk in baseball when the middle has to be good: your catch, your pitcher, your second baseman, and then the center fielder. So when you lose Allen and Neal and Deion Jones, those are kind of the middle of that defense. So that hurts.

"And all three of those guys are really good communicators. They not only play at a very high level in their own right, but they get everybody else in the right positions. They make everybody else better."

Up next for the Falcons is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are seventh in the league in yards per game (411), but limped to an ugly finish on Sunday night in a 26-14 loss to Baltimore. Pittsburgh's offense has been difficult to predict in an up-and-down first four weeks. Many in the Steel City are concerned by the unit's relatively slow start, considering its talent. Most would expect another shootout for the Falcons -- perhaps one they could win -- but that isn't a winning formula in the long run.

Blank knows this and expects better from those remaining on his team's defense.

"We have plenty of talent on defense to play well," Blank said. "It's trying to put people in the positions where they can maximize their strengths and not expose any lack of experience that they may have. And that's what the coaches are in the process of doing."

Those who support the Falcons better hope that starts happening soon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

news

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

news

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

news

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW