Art Rooney II: Steelers are better than 4-5 record

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their fourth straight game Sunday, falling to 4-5 on the year and out of control in the AFC North division race.
"We certainly aren't where we'd like to be at this point in the season, but there's plenty of football left," Rooney said. "We got to get started this weekend in Cleveland. Steelers-Browns is always a battle up there on the lake and I'm sure this week will be a battle and we got to be prepared for it and I'm looking forward to it."
A loss to the 0-10 Browns would be Pittsburgh's first five-game skid since 2009 (the fifth loss in that streak seven years ago was coincidentally to Cleveland).
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been critical of his team's approach this season, including calling the Steelers "undisciplined and not accountable" after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
"Everybody is disappointed at where we are at this point, and I think we have to look in the mirror and say, 'How can we better? How can we be accountable?' I think that's what he was saying," Rooney said of Big Ben's comments. "I think we feel like we're certainly better than being 4-5, and so the proof is in the pudding. We've got opportunities coming up, there's plenty of football, like I said. So the objectives that we started the season with are still for us and now we just have to go out and get the job done on the field."