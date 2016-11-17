Art Rooney II: Steelers are better than 4-5 record

"Everybody is disappointed at where we are at this point, and I think we have to look in the mirror and say, 'How can we better? How can we be accountable?' I think that's what he was saying," Rooney said of Big Ben's comments. "I think we feel like we're certainly better than being 4-5, and so the proof is in the pudding. We've got opportunities coming up, there's plenty of football, like I said. So the objectives that we started the season with are still for us and now we just have to go out and get the job done on the field."