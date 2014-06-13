Art Rooney II asks Pittsburgh area coaches to join Heads Up Football

Published: Jun 13, 2014 at 05:59 AM

Friday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Steelers.com wrote about how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II asked Pittsburgh area high schools to adopt the Heads Up Football program. The team even offered to provide a grant to defer costs of adding the program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'

Just how much longer Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, will play is uncertain, but he's definitely not playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady.

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW