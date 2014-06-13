Art Rooney II asks Pittsburgh area coaches to join Heads Up Football

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- Steelers.com wrote about how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II asked Pittsburgh area high schools to adopt the Heads Up Football program. The team even offered to provide a grant to defer costs of adding the program.
- The Raleigh News & Observer reported how 80 Wake County, N.C., high school and middle school coaches went through eight hours of Heads Up Football training on Thursday.
- 49ers.com reported how the San Francisco 49ers Youth Football program has begun its season with Heads Up Football training.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor