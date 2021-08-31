Around the NFL

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Published: Aug 31, 2021 at 03:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Having contributed more than 50 years on the field and in the league office, Art McNally is considered "The Father of Modern Officiating."

Now, McNally is being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he was selected Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall's Class of 2022.

Should McNally be elected, he would become the first on-field official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I'm kind of knocked over. It's a shocker," the 96-year-old McNally said in a Hall of Fame press release.

From 1959 to 1967, first as a field judge and then a referee, McNally served as an NFL official. He was then hired as the NFL Supervisor of Officials in 1968 and subsequently brought about the initial formal training and evaluation program for football officials in professional sports. He would go on to introduce an instant replay system to the league in 1986. He retired from the NFL in 1991, but came back in 1995 to work as an assistant supervisor of officials each season and held that position until 2007.

In 2002, Commissioner Paul Tagliabue created the Art McNally Award to honor NFL game officials who exhibit "exemplary professionalism, leadership and commitment to sportsmanship" on and off the field.

McNally received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's "Ralph Hay Pioneer Award" in 2012.

Related Content

news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury

Minnesota has solved its TE issue, as the Vikings are trading for promising Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation. Herndon is slated to step right in following Irv Smith's knee injury.
news

Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team plans to use an interim facility for the first four weeks of the regular season due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list

The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
news

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The quarterback battle in New England ended abruptly Tuesday when the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton. The move means the starting job belongs to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
news

Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday. The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster -- ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿, Jonathan Williams and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿. 
news

Dwayne Haskins expected to make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

Dwayne Haskins﻿ has earned a job out of training camp. The former first-rounder is expected to make the initial 53-man roster with the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW