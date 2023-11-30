Around the NFL

Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 12:19 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.

According to a police statement, Miller and the alleged victim got into a verbal argument, whereupon Miller allegedly assaulted the victim, based on a preliminary investigation after Dallas police responded to a "major disturbance call" on Wednesday.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement on Thursday. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Miller left the scene before officers arrived, per the police. The alleged victim was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to an area hospital, according to a police statement.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP, has appeared in eight games for Buffalo this season.

The Bills (6-6) are currently in their bye week.

Related Content

news

Cardinals waive veteran TE Zach Ertz after request to be released

Zach Ertz's time in Arizona is over, at his request. The veteran tight end asked for and has been granted his release from the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott highlight November Players of the Month

Houston rookie sensation C.J. Stroud took home a pair of awards for his November exploits, while a pair of Dallas players were lauded. 
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'We all share' in some responsibility for Frank Reich firing

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday discussed the firing of head coach Frank Reich earlier this week.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's success of late driven by being 'Patrick Friendly'

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off the best game of his rookie campaign, and head coach Andy Reid used the term "Patrick Friendly" to describe him in regard to the chemistry he's developed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 
news

Week 13 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson owns up for effort on fumble vs. Bengals: 'It won't happen again'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Wednesday addressed a play during Sunday's game vs. the Bengals in which he appeared to show little effort to recover a fumble.
news

Jets opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that the team is opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams, Kansas City quarterback garnered top offensive honors for the week. 
news

Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL, the team announced. The three-time Pro Bowler will be an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.