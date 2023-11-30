Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller for alleged assault of pregnant person

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday in Dallas for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department announced.

According to a police statement, Miller and the alleged victim got into a verbal argument, whereupon Miller allegedly assaulted the victim, based on a preliminary investigation after Dallas police responded to a "major disturbance call" on Wednesday.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement on Thursday. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Miller left the scene before officers arrived, per the police. The alleged victim was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to an area hospital, according to a police statement.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP, has appeared in eight games for Buffalo this season.