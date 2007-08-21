Arraignment for Broncos receiver delayed until Oct. 2

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- An arraignment for Broncos receiver-returner David Kircus on an assault charge stemming from a fight that landed a 26-year-old man in the hospital with facial fractures was delayed until Oct. 2 .
Kircus' attorney Harvey Steinberg said the arraignment was delayed to provide more information to the prosecution.
If convicted of second-degree assault, Kircus could face five to 16 years in prison. He could also lose his job.
Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said he would release Kircus if it was determined the player was at fault. Following the May 20 incident, Kircus told his coach he was acting in self defense and passed a lie detector test he volunteered to take.
An Arapahoe County sheriff's report said Kircus had been asked to leave a party in suburban Denver, and the alleged victim had escorted him to the sidewalk. The report said Kircus pointed out they were no longer on private property and hit the man in the eye, causing multiple fractures.
"You don't know what I'm capable of," Kircus told the man, according to the report.
Kircus has had a solid training camp but faces stiff competition for a roster spot.
He resumed his NFL career last season after spending a year away from football working in a sandwich shop and had nine catches for a team-leading 20.8 yards per catch and returned six punts for a 14.3-yard average.
