Around The NFL's power picks: Week 9

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Dan Hanzus' power pick: Steelers over Ravens:Ben Roethlisberger hit an MJ-shoulder-shrug level of greatness last week against the Colts. I never pick against a red-hot Hall of Fame QB in his own building.
Kevin Patra's power pick: Eagles over Texans. I don't care that J.J. Watt could be the byproduct of Artemis mating with Hercules; an offense commanded by Ryan Fitzpatrick is not going to outscore Chip "Genius" Kelly.
Power picks:
Marc Sessler: 6-2
Chris Wesseling: 5-3
Gregg Rosenthal: 5-3
Dan Hanzus: 4-4
Kevin Patra: 4-4
Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 7
Marc Sessler: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Kevin Patra: 2
Chris Wesseling: 1
First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 4
Dan Hanzus: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 5
Kevin Patra: 2
Marc Sessler: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.