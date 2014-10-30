Around the NFL

Around The NFL's power picks: Week 9

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 03:27 AM

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)

Power-Picks-141030-IA.jpg

Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Chargers over Dolphins. This is a sneaky huge game in the AFC playoff race, with San Diego needing a win before their bye and a very difficult stretch run. The Chargers are the rare offense that can put points up against Miami.

Dan Hanzus' power pick: Steelers over Ravens:Ben Roethlisberger hit an MJ-shoulder-shrug level of greatness last week against the Colts. I never pick against a red-hot Hall of Fame QB in his own building.

Marc Sessler's power pick: Saints over Panthers: After dropping a hammer on the Pack, Brees and friends will keep their hot streak intact with an easy triumph over Carolina.

Chris Wesseling's power pick: Saints over Panthers.Mark Ingram is the truth.

Kevin Patra's power pick: Eagles over Texans. I don't care that J.J. Watt could be the byproduct of Artemis mating with Hercules; an offense commanded by Ryan Fitzpatrick is not going to outscore Chip "Genius" Kelly.

Power picks:
Marc Sessler: 6-2
Chris Wesseling: 5-3
Gregg Rosenthal: 5-3
Dan Hanzus: 4-4 
Kevin Patra: 4-4 

Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 7 
Marc Sessler: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 3 
Kevin Patra: 2 
Chris Wesseling: 1

First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 4 
Dan Hanzus: 4 
Gregg Rosenthal: 2  
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 5 
Kevin Patra: 2
Marc Sessler: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0

