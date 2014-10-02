Around the NFL

Around The NFL's power picks: Week 5

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 03:22 AM

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)

Power-Picks-141002-IA.jpg

Kevin Patra's power pick: Bengals over Patriots. Rooting for panic in New England is fun.

Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Giants over Falcons. Atlanta's nonexistent pass rush against New York's dramatically improved offensive line is a mismatch that will lead to big points for Big Blue.

Chris Wesseling's power pick: Giants over Falcons.The G-Men have disassembled their past two opponents. Much like the Saints, the Falcons are a much softer team on the road than at home.

Marc Sessler's power pick: Browns over Titans. If the Browns are to be taken seriously beyond Sunday, they must drop an unforgiving hammer on the hyper-vanilla Titans. I predict they will lower said hammer.

Dan Hanzus' power pick: Browns over Titans. This is the game when the Browns put together a complete effort against an inferior team, leading to a week of puff pieces asking whether Brian Hoyer can actually lead Cleveland to a division title. I don't know about all that, but the Titans are toast.

Standings:
Gregg Rosenthal: 38-23
Marc Sessler: 38-23
Kevin Patra: 36-25
Dan Hanzus: 35-26
Chris Wesseling: 32-29

Power picks:
Chris Wesseling: 2-2
Marc Sessler: 2-2
Dan Hanzus: 2-2
Kevin Patra: 2-2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1-3

Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 5
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0

First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Kevin Patra: 1
Dan Hanzus: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Marc Sessler: 0

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews "Thursday Night Football" and discusses the biggest surprises in the season's first quarter. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

