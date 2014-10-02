Around The NFL's power picks: Week 5

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Dan Hanzus' power pick: Browns over Titans. This is the game when the Browns put together a complete effort against an inferior team, leading to a week of puff pieces asking whether Brian Hoyer can actually lead Cleveland to a division title. I don't know about all that, but the Titans are toast.
Standings:
Gregg Rosenthal: 38-23
Marc Sessler: 38-23
Kevin Patra: 36-25
Dan Hanzus: 35-26
Chris Wesseling: 32-29
Power picks:
Chris Wesseling: 2-2
Marc Sessler: 2-2
Dan Hanzus: 2-2
Kevin Patra: 2-2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1-3
Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 5
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Kevin Patra: 1
Dan Hanzus: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
