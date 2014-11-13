Around The NFL's power picks: Week 11

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. This season will be a little different. We'll have all our picks as usual and include our Duracell Power Picks below them. That's the pick of the week we feel most confident in. (No easy calls allowed.)
Gregg Rosenthal's power pick: Dolphins over Bills. This is practically an elimination game in the AFC wild-card race, especially if the Dolphins get swept this season by Buffalo. In a matchup of equal and dominant defenses, we trust offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and the Dolphins more. Even if Miami's players don't.
Dan Hanzus' power pick: Packers over Eagles. The Sanchize cheesesteak redemption story was nice, but he'll face a totally different beast Sunday. The Packers won't lose at Lambeau this season.
Chris Wesseling's power pick: 49ers over Giants. Whether or not Jim Harbaugh has lost the locker room, the 49ers are playing for pride against the league's worst defense.
Kevin Patra's power pick: Packers over Eagles. Green Bay proves it is the class of the NFC by clipping Chip Kelly's Eagles at Lambeau.
Standings:
Dan Hanzus: 98-48
Marc Sessler: 96-50
Gregg Rosenthal: 96-50
Kevin Patra: 96-50
Chris Wesseling: 89-57
Power picks:
Marc Sessler: 8-2
Chris Wesseling: 7-3
Dan Hanzus: 6-4
Kevin Patra: 6-4
Gregg Rosenthal: 5-5
Hero picks:
Dan Hanzus: 7
Marc Sessler: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Kevin Patra: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2
First-place finishes:
Marc Sessler: 4
Dan Hanzus: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Last-place finishes:
Chris Wesseling: 5
Kevin Patra: 2
Marc Sessler: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Dan Hanzus: 0
