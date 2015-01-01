Around The NFL's picks: Wild Card Weekend

Welcome back to Around The NFL's weekly picks. In the video above, we break down our TD Ameritrade Confident Call of the week, where we pick the games we feel most strongly about. Also, make your own weekly picks and compete against the Around The NFL team with Weekly Pick 'Em.
Final Standings:
Gregg Rosenthal: 174-81
Dan Hanzus: 173-82
Marc Sessler: 172-83
Kevin Patra: 170-85
Chris Wesseling: 166-89
