Around The NFL's Pain Rankings

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High
Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night.
Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from reserve-COVID-19 list
The Bills activated receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on injured reserve and waived receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie to make room for the returning players.
NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27
The Giants will again be without Saquon Barkley as the preseason comes to a close. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great
With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Hurricane Ida
The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ida.
Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson
Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney salivating at chance to face guards: 'We feel like they're the unathletic guys'
Adding Jadeveon Clowney gives the Browns a devastating 1-2 punch that could make life difficult for opposing offensive lines. In Clowney's eyes, those that occupy the guard position will face the toughest challenge.
Saints expected to name Jameis Winston starting QB over Taysom Hill
All signs are pointing to the Saints naming the former No. 1 overall pick their starter over Taysom Hill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cowboys restructure RB Ezekiel Elliott's contract to create cap space
The Dallas Cowboys performed a simple restructure of Ezekiel Elliott's contract to free up cap space ahead of the 2021 season.
Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on handling critics: 'Some of the best players in the world have criticism'
After signing a big contract in 2018, Jaylon Smith is having to prove his worth in 2021 with new additions to the Cowboys' linebacking corps.
NFL says player vaccination rate at 93%; weekly testing for fully vaccinated players proposed
The NFL has reached a vaccination rate of nearly 93 percent among its players and above 99 percent among staff members, according to NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. The league has proposed to the NFLPA that vaccinated players be tested once a week rather than biweekly, per Tom Pelissero.
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore says Dak Prescott not on 'pitch count': 'We're just playing ball at this point'
Another day, another sign of progress for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 's recovery from a shoulder strain. Cowboys trainers are no longer limiting the number of practice throws Prescott can make