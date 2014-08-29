Around The NFL's Final Four, Super Bowl predictions

While I agree with Rosenthal and Hanzus that the Packers will run away with the NFC North this year, I believe the conference championship game will come down to homefield advantage between New Orleans and Seattle. Riding the crest of a record-breaking offense, the Saints will boast the NFL's best record, granting them an all-important escape from the land of doom known as CenturyLink Field. Brady and Drew Brees will exchange blow-for-blow in the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. With more firepower at his disposal, Brees emerges victorious for the second time in his career.