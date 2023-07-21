Around The NFL podcast: What has us shook?

In a virtual room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Nick Shook tell you what has them shook headed into next season. Before the heroes look ahead to next season, they get caught up on news from around the league including Zack Martin possibly holding out on the Cowboys (10:55), the Jets trading Denzel Mims (13:30) and who will be added to the Bengals Ring of Honor (18:00). After the break, find out why Ron Rivera (33:10), the Packers (41:37), running backs (50:10), the Cowboys (57:00) and more have the heroes SHOOK!