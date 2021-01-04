Around the NFL Podcast: Week 17 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recaps every game from Week 17, starting with the Browns clinching the playoffs for the first time since 2002 (2:18). The Dolphins crumbled against the Bills (10:02) and the Ravens are rolling (16:05). The Bears lost to the Packers (59:22), but somehow made it into the playoffs and Tom Brady and the Bucs are heading to the postseason (1:20:35).