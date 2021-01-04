Around the NFL Podcast: Week 17 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recaps every game from Week 17, starting with the Browns clinching the playoffs for the first time since 2002 (2:18). The Dolphins crumbled against the Bills (10:02) and the Ravens are rolling (16:05). The Bears lost to the Packers (59:22), but somehow made it into the playoffs and Tom Brady and the Bucs are heading to the postseason (1:20:35).
Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 01:37 AM
news
Washington deserved a better ending than what Eagles provided
Doug Pederson's decision to bench Jalen Hurts during the Eagles' Week 17 loss to Washington will create a lot of discussion around the NFL, but it shouldn't diminish or overshadow what Washington achieved this season, Jeffri Chadiha writes.
news
'Sickening': Giants players voice displeasure with Eagles' decision to bench Jalen Hurts vs. Washington
Doug Pederson's decision Sunday night to put backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the game and bench Jalen Hurts drew plenty of scrutiny -- especially from Giants players who were hoping for a Philadelphia win over Washington and an NFC East title.