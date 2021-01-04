Around the NFL Podcast: Week 17 Recap

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 01:37 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recaps every game from Week 17, starting with the Browns clinching the playoffs for the first time since 2002 (2:18). The Dolphins crumbled against the Bills (10:02) and the Ravens are rolling (16:05). The Bears lost to the Packers (59:22), but somehow made it into the playoffs and Tom Brady and the Bucs are heading to the postseason (1:20:35).

news

Washington deserved a better ending than what Eagles provided

Doug Pederson's decision to bench Jalen Hurts during the Eagles' Week 17 loss to Washington will create a lot of discussion around the NFL, but it shouldn't diminish or overshadow what Washington achieved this season, Jeffri Chadiha writes.
news

'Sickening': Giants players voice displeasure with Eagles' decision to bench Jalen Hurts vs. Washington 

Doug Pederson's decision Sunday night to put backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the game and bench Jalen Hurts drew plenty of scrutiny -- especially from Giants players who were hoping for a Philadelphia win over Washington and an NFC East title. 
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Top 18 picks set; Eagles sixth

See the order for the first 18 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, along with needs for each team.
news

Washington Football Team wins NFC East title

The final spot in the postseason field has been filled as the Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football to win the NFC East. 
