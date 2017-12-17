Around The NFL Podcast: Week 15 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recap all of the Week 15 action, including the crazy ending of the Steelers-Patriots game and the catch rule fiasco (2:00); Another big win for the Team of ATL (17:00); The Chargers fail Dan and Wess with a loss to the Chiefs (32:00); Do you believe in the Jaguars as a playoff team YET (44:00); Do the Eagles have a chance without Carson Wentz? (55:00); The wild ending of the Raiders-Cowboys game (1:10:00); And much more!