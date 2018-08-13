Around the NFL

Around The NFL Podcast: Talking football with Ice Cube

Published: Aug 13, 2018 at 02:48 PM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- welcome the biggest star they've ever had on the podcast: rapper/actor/producer and founder of the Big3 basketball league, Ice Cube. As the heroes recap the latest news from around the league, Ice Cube sits in and discusses the Jaguars suspending Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler for "unbecoming conduct" (6:30), Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill kicking a rookie teammate out of the huddle (10:30) and Hue Jackson's unique punishment for wide receiver Antonio Callaway (13:30). The heroes review Friday and Saturday's preseason games, which includes a unique perspective of the Raiders from the team's most famous fan (15:00) and a way-too-early entry for the radio call of the year by Cardinals broadcaster Ron Wolfley (38:00).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that it's a "tough part of this business" with the team likely moving forward without Derek Carr.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

news

Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker reflected on Arizona's lack of preparedness in training camp and a blowout Week 1 loss to Kansas City as the start of the team's woeful 2022 season.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he is "very confident" that a new deal will get done to return to Seattle.

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE