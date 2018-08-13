Around The NFL Podcast: Talking football with Ice Cube

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- welcome the biggest star they've ever had on the podcast: rapper/actor/producer and founder of the Big3 basketball league, Ice Cube. As the heroes recap the latest news from around the league, Ice Cube sits in and discusses the Jaguars suspending Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler for "unbecoming conduct" (6:30), Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill kicking a rookie teammate out of the huddle (10:30) and Hue Jackson's unique punishment for wide receiver Antonio Callaway (13:30). The heroes review Friday and Saturday's preseason games, which includes a unique perspective of the Raiders from the team's most famous fan (15:00) and a way-too-early entry for the radio call of the year by Cardinals broadcaster Ron Wolfley (38:00).