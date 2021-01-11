Around the NFL Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 03:07 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- recap every game from Super Wild Card Weekend starting with, of course, the Cleveland Browns' huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marc has his moment. The Bears played sorta' like we expected them to against the Saints but the Nickelodeon telecast was SO fun! (26:51) Lamar Jackson gets his first playoff win against the Titans (29:30) and the Ravens' run game was unmatched even with a superstar like Derrick Henry on the other side. Tom Brady is winning playoff games and not in New England. TBxTB and the Bucs defeated the Washington Football Team in a great Saturday night showdown against an electrifying Taylor Heinicke (41:25). The Rams defense shredded Russ and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks (48:50). The Buffalo Bills won a playoff game! The Colts put up a great fight but couldn't pull it off in the last few seconds (59:13).

