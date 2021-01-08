Around the NFL Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon preview every upcoming game of the highly anticipated Super Wild Card Weekend! The heroes start with the Saturday tripleheader. The Bills host the Colts (6:15) the Rams head to Seattle (17:45), and ﻿Chase Young﻿ really wants to sack ﻿Tom Brady﻿ (28:28). We take a half time break to catch up on our season long sandwich props (37:45) and talk about aliens. The Sunday slate is up next: Baltimore heads to Tennessee (48:59) , The Saints host the Bears (1:00:22), and the Browns face the Steelers (1:07:38).

