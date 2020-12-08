Around The NFL Podcast: Steelers defeated and headlines from the future!

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler -- is joined by Patrick Claybon to recap the Washington Football Team's win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3:50) and the Buffalo Bills' romp over the 49ers (13:21). The heroes read headlines from the future that may shock you (27:44) before previewing the Patriots-Rams matchup (1:04:02).
Tuesday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens
The official inactives for Tuesday's Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game.
Broncos CB A.J. Bouye facing suspension for performance-enhancing drug use
Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension from the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named co-winner of Canada's Lou Marsh Award
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named a co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Award, which is given out annually to Canada's top athlete. LDT shared this year's honor with soccer player Alphonso Davies, who stars for Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga.
Eagles bench Carson Wentz; rookie Jalen Hurts to start at QB vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change at quarterback. Rookie Jalen Hurts is set to start over Carson Wentz under center for the struggling Eagles this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Mike Tomlin on Steelers' drops: 'I expect guys to make routine plays routinely'
Mike Tomlin's Steelers are no longer undefeated, and they're suddenly undependable when it comes to catching the football. Pittsburgh pass-catchers dropped eight passes in Monday night's surprise loss to Washington.
Tony Dungy, Jimmy Johnson, Andre Johnson to help Texans in search for HC, GM
The Houston Texans put together a committee to help in their ongoing head coach and general manager search. Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches Tony Dungy and Jimmy Johnson are among the names.
Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14
No longer undefeated, Pittsburgh is now dealing with a pair of injuries. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that cornerback Joe Haden is in concussion protocol, while linebacker Robert Spillane's knee injury is still being evaluated.
Panthers had no new positive COVID-19 tests overnight
With no new positive COVID-19 tests overnight, the Panthers remain on track to reopen their facility and practice Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reported.
Sam Darnold: 'We got our hands full' with return of Jamal Adams
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold knows they have a challenge when they play against his former teammate Jamal Adams this week.
Alex Smith overcomes 'gusher' of leg wound in leading Washington to stunning win
Alex Smith's Washington Football Team was trailing by two scores and his leg was gushing. Smith made the most of the moment, overcoming the wound to lead his team to an unlikely victory over the Steelers.