Around The NFL Podcast: Steelers defeated and headlines from the future!

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler -- is joined by Patrick Claybon to recap the Washington Football Team's win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3:50) and the Buffalo Bills' romp over the 49ers (13:21). The heroes read headlines from the future that may shock you (27:44) before previewing the Patriots-Rams matchup (1:04:02).