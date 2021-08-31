Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon -- brings you the latest news in the NFL, including the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the quarterback situation in San Francisco with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo potentially rotating, and J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury. In Indianapolis, the Colts have added quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and T.Y. Hilton is out multiple weeks with a neck injury. Bill Belichick refused to announce a starting quarterback after Mac Jones played with the second team, and Gardner Minshew was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick. Colleen Wolfe makes a surprise appearance to comment on the Eagles' quarterbacks and revisit Palindrome-gate from last week's episode. In other news, the Vikings have signed safety Harrison Smith to a new contract but will be without Irv Smith Jr. for a few weeks. The Houston Texans have traded Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets, and the Detroit Lions cut Breshad Perriman. After the news, the heroes make their season predictions, picking winners for all the NFL awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Then we predict the playoffs by choosing division winners and wild card teams and finally wrap up with a Super Bowl prediction.
NFL, NFLPA agree to COVID-19 protocols for regular season
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
49ers QB Trey Lance (finger) expected to miss seven days
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance will miss seven days due to a "small chip" on his finger.
49ers LB coach Johnny Holland stepping away due to cancer recurrence
Longtime NFL assistant Johnny Holland, who was set for his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers, announced Monday he will take some time away to receive cancer treatment due to a recurrence of multiple myeloma.
Dolphins release veteran center Matt Skura
The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Texans activate LT Laremy Tunsil from reserve/COVID-19 list
The Houston Texans activated Laremy Tunsil from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, ending their star left tackle's lengthy absence from practice, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Saints owner Gayle Benson donates $1M to Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
In the wake of Hurricane Ida wreaking havoc on New Orleans along with other areas of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson announced Monday she is donating $1 million to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.
Bengals trade former first-rounder Billy Price to Giants for DL B.J. Hill
Billy Price's time in Cincinnati was headed for a likely conclusion following 2021. The Bengals sped up that timeline by trading him Monday. Cincinnati is sending Price to New York in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
Carson Wentz won't be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with starting center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal.
Harbaugh: Ravens plan to fill J.K. Dobbins' absence with 'multiple backs'
The Ravens absorbed a gut punch to their offense over the weekend with the loss of J.K. Dobbins, and they now must sift through various possibilities for who'll line up beside Lamar Jackson this season. In Baltimore's offense, replacing Dobbins isn't a job for one, according to coach John Harbaugh.
Saints practicing in Dallas after Hurricane Ida hits New Orleans; NFL monitoring home opener
Displaced by Hurricane Ida, which blew through New Orleans over the weekend, the Saints will spend the next few days in Dallas, practicing at AT&T Stadium.