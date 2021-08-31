Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon -- brings you the latest news in the NFL, including the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the quarterback situation in San Francisco with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo potentially rotating, and J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury. In Indianapolis, the Colts have added quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and T.Y. Hilton is out multiple weeks with a neck injury. Bill Belichick refused to announce a starting quarterback after Mac Jones played with the second team, and Gardner Minshew was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick. Colleen Wolfe makes a surprise appearance to comment on the Eagles' quarterbacks and revisit Palindrome-gate from last week's episode. In other news, the Vikings have signed safety Harrison Smith to a new contract but will be without Irv Smith Jr. for a few weeks. The Houston Texans have traded Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets, and the Detroit Lions cut Breshad Perriman. After the news, the heroes make their season predictions, picking winners for all the NFL awards like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Then we predict the playoffs by choosing division winners and wild card teams and finally wrap up with a Super Bowl prediction.