Around The NFL Podcast: Reacting to the Teddy trade

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- discuss the latest news from around the NFL, including Teddy Bridgewater's trade to the Saints (6:10), Sam Darnold's Week 1 starter status (14:00), Aaron Rodgers' record-setting contract extension (16:50), Mychal Kendricks being charged with insider trading (19:40), the Bengals' strong defensive line (22:20), Alshon Jeffery not playing until Week 3 (25:20) and the Packers' trade of Brett Hundley to the Seahawks (28:10). The heroes then delve into their annual suggestions for the "Team of ATL" (33:20).
Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'
Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.
Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons
Cleveland is shaking up the coaching staff once again. The Browns parted ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019.
Evan Engram wants to return to Jags on long-term deal, open to tag: 'The interest is there on both sides'
Evan Engram is set to be the top tight end to hit free agency this offseason. Coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Jaguars, Engram hopes to remain in Duval on a long-term contract.
NFL franchise tag window opens today; Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown among candidates
Today marks the first day clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 7.
David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'
Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."
Colts finalizing deal to hire Jim Bob Cooter as new offensive coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal to make Jim Bob Cooter their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Dolphins' Vic Fangio still has 'a lot of coaching left' in return as DC: 'It might be 10 years, if they'll have me'
Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has returned to coaching after a year off. He's eager to turn Miami's defensive potential into production in order to return the Dolphins to the playoff hunt.
Chargers promoting Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator; former DC Renaldo Hill joining Dolphins
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles' Super Bowl breakdowns: 'I did not do a good enough job'
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reflected on Super Bowl LVII and took blame for the Eagles' defensive breakdowns against the Chiefs, saying he didn't do a good enough job despite the players being prepped.
