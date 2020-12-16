Around The NFL Podcast: Ravens-Browns Recap; NFL Holiday Wishlist 

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps what the quartet considers the game of the year between the Ravens and Browns (05:29). Lamar Jackson is facing a lot of No. 2 talk on social media, so Dan decided to officially name the game. The heroes give their NFL wish lists for this holiday season (26:26) and one of them involves clones. Dan wishes for J.J. Watt's last season with the Texans. To close the show, we preview the Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup. (56:50)