Around The NFL Podcast: Ravens-Browns Recap; NFL Holiday Wishlist 

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps what the quartet considers the game of the year between the Ravens and Browns (05:29). Lamar Jackson is facing a lot of No. 2 talk on social media, so Dan decided to officially name the game. The heroes give their NFL wish lists for this holiday season (26:26) and one of them involves clones. Dan wishes for J.J. Watt's last season with the Texans. To close the show, we preview the Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup. (56:50)
The NFL announced to all teams Tuesday that they cannot require players to stay in a hotel other than the night before a playoff game, thereby doing away with any creation of a local postseason bubble.
The Raiders placed rookie Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.
NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021 among other topics.
Baltimore announced Tuesday that Dez Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list; the team also placed QB Trace McSorley (knee) on injured reserve.
Tampa Bay placed kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days out from their Week 15 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Packers due to a shoulder and thigh injury.
The Detroit Lions have hired former linebacker Chris Spielman to join their front office as special assistant to the chairman and president and CEO, the team announced.
The NFL announced Tuesday the eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured pinky finger, Tom Pelissero reported. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
Quarterback Philip Rivers may be 39 but coach Frank Reich believes he still has several years left after having a great first season with the Colts.