Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers. Before the tender, written moments, the guys discuss some news from around the league, including Saquon Barkley potentially holding out this season (7:01) , Bill Belichick on the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins becoming a Patriot (10:57) , Stefon Diggs' absence at training camp (16:16) and Aaron Rodgers having the time of his life with the Jets (21:27). The heroes begin their love letters by reading a letter to Barkley (32:36), a poem to Justin Herbert (38:50), a letter from college (43:25) , the Falcons' Dave Ragone (45:50) , the all-encompassing love letter (50:38) and finally a forgotten love (53:16).
Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'
Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'
Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'
After dealing with a major ankle injury that has hindered much of his past three seasons, Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley finally feels like his All-Pro self entering 2023.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season
Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.
Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'
Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson recounts a 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations and how it's fueling his excitement as he continues to rehab an injured knee.
Bears' Justin Jones blasts 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don't even know football'
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was asked Tuesday about facing the Green Bay Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. The DT, who joined the Bears in 2022 after four years with the Chargers, took the question and ran with it.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year in Kansas City, his worst yet as a pro, but he doesn't look back on 2022 as a reason to stay down.
