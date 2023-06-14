Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers. Before the tender, written moments, the guys discuss some news from around the league, including Saquon Barkley potentially holding out this season (7:01) , Bill Belichick on the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins becoming a Patriot (10:57) , Stefon Diggs' absence at training camp (16:16) and Aaron Rodgers having the time of his life with the Jets (21:27). The heroes begin their love letters by reading a letter to Barkley (32:36), a poem to Justin Herbert (38:50), a letter from college (43:25) , the Falcons' Dave Ragone (45:50) , the all-encompassing love letter (50:38) and finally a forgotten love (53:16).