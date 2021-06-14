Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

Another Monday pod! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week. In New England, Stephon Gilmore is absent (10:43) and N'Keal Harry is fighting for a roster spot (16:53). In other news, Russell Wilson details his "unfortunate situation" (18:39), Le'Veon Bell is bad at apologizing (22:01) and Kyler Murray wants to run less (26:20). Then we have transaction wire news (29:32), Von Miller speaks about the Aaron Rodgers rumors (34:31) and we close the show with a trope classic: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life (38:08).
Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution.
NFL Network's James Jones reported Monday that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance when the Minnesota Vikings kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. Players begin reporting Monday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation.
The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, the team announced Monday morning.
Coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.
Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin is thrilled that the Buccaneers have all their starters back, but realizes there is still much work to be done ahead of the 2021 season.
Not only is Broncos DE Von Miller not concerning himself with rumors surrounding trading for a quarterback, but he also backed up the case for incumbent Drew Lock being the answer in Denver.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters over the weekend that his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., is in fantastic shape and ready to go.