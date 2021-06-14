Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

Another Monday pod! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week. In New England, ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ is absent (10:43) and ﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ is fighting for a roster spot (16:53). In other news, ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ details his "unfortunate situation" (18:39), ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ is bad at apologizing (22:01) and ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ wants to run less (26:20). Then we have transaction wire news (29:32), Von Miller speaks about the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ rumors (34:31) and we close the show with a trope classic: ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ is in the best shape of his life (38:08).