Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

Another Monday pod! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week. In New England, Stephon Gilmore is absent (10:43) and N'Keal Harry is fighting for a roster spot (16:53). In other news, Russell Wilson details his "unfortunate situation" (18:39), Le'Veon Bell is bad at apologizing (22:01) and Kyler Murray wants to run less (26:20). Then we have transaction wire news (29:32), Von Miller speaks about the Aaron Rodgers rumors (34:31) and we close the show with a trope classic: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life (38:08).